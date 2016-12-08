8 Software Stocks to Buy Now

The grades of 8 Software stocks are on the rise this week on Portfolio Grader. Each of these stocks is rated an “A” (“strong buy”) or “B” overall (“buy”).

Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) boosts its rating from a B to a A this week. Ebix, Inc. provides a series of application software products for the insurance industry, including carrier systems and agency systems. The company also gets A’s in return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of EBIX stock.

This week, Gigamon Inc.’s (GIMO) ratings are up from a B last week to a A. The company also gets A’s in sales growth, earnings revisions, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of GIMO stock.

The rating of Mentor Graphics Corporation (MENT) moves up this week, rising from a B to a A. Mentor Graphics Corporation manufactures, markets, and supports software and hardware electronic design automation products. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of MENT stock.

This is a strong week for QAD Inc. Class A (QADA). The company’s rating climbs to B from the previous week’s C. QAD Inc. Class A provides supply-chain-enabled enterprise resource planning software for mid-range and large multinational manufacturing companies. The company also gets A’s in earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of QADA stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) is seeing ratings go up from a C last week to a B this week. Mitek Systems, Inc. is mainly engaged in the development and sale of software solutions. The company also gets A’s in sales growth. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of MITK stock.

EnerNOC, Inc. (ENOC) shows solid improvement this week. The company’s rating rises from a C to a B. EnerNOC, Inc. develops and provides clean and intelligent power solutions to commercial, institutional and industrial customers, as well as electric power grid operators and utilities. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, earnings surprise, earnings momentum, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ENOC stock.

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NXTD) earns a B this week, jumping up from last week’s grade of C. The company also gets A’s in sales growth, earnings momentum, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of NXTD stock.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (MNDO) improves from a C to a B rating this week. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. is a developer, manufacturer, and marketer of real-time and off-line billing and customer care software for communication providers. The company also gets A’s in return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of MNDO stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.