8 Specialty Retail Stocks to Buy Now

This week, 8 Specialty Retail stocks are improving their overall ratings on Portfolio Grader. Each of these stocks is rated an “A” (“strong buy”) or “B” overall (“buy”).

Winmark Corporation (WINA) gets a higher grade this week, advancing from a B last week to a A. Winmark Corporation is a franchisor of four value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade and consign merchandise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of WINA stock.

The rating of Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) moves up this week, rising from a B to a A. Best Buy Co., Inc. is a retailer that specializes in selling appliances, consumer electronics, home office products, and software. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of BBY stock.

Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN) earns a B this week, jumping up from last week’s grade of C. Aaron’s, Inc. sells rental, and lease ownership of residential and office furniture, consumer electronics, and home appliances and accessories. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of AAN stock.

Tailored Brands, Inc. (TLRD) boosts its rating from a D to a B this week. The company also gets A’s in earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of TLRD stock.

This week, Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (FRAN) pushes up from a C to a B rating. Francesca’s Holdings Corporation is a womens clothing boutique specializing in trendy clothes, handbags, shoes, jewelry, & gifts. The company also gets A’s in earnings growth, earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of FRAN stock.

BuildABear Workshop, Inc.’s (BBW) ratings are looking better this week, moving up to a B from last week’s C. BuildABear Workshop, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of BBW stock.

This is a strong week for Barnes & Noble, Inc. (BKS). The company’s rating climbs to B from the previous week’s C. Barnes & Noble, Inc. sells various books, magazines, gifts, music, and movies direct to customers. The company also gets A’s in earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of BKS stock.

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (PIR) improves from a D to a B rating this week. Pier 1 Imports, Inc. retails decorative home furnishings, gifts, and related items. The company also gets A’s in earnings revisions, earnings surprise, earnings momentum, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of PIR stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.