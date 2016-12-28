Biggest Movers in Services Stocks Now – DMRC CPAH QUMU MJCO

The following stocks were moving the Services sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Services stocks include:

Digimarc Corporation ( DMRC ): DMRC stock is up 7.89% today.

Counterpath Corp ( CPAH ): CPAH stock is up 5.31% today.

Qumu Corporation ( QUMU ): QUMU stock is up 4.22% today.

Majesco Common Stock ( MJCO ): MJCO stock is up 3.57% today.

Keyw Holding Corp ( KEYW ): KEYW stock is up 2.02% today.

Maxpoint Intrctv Cmn ( MXPT ): MXPT stock is up 2.38% today.

Addus Homecare Corpo ( ADUS ): ADUS stock is up 1% today.

Brightcove Inc ( BCOV ): BCOV stock is up 1.83% today.

Pra Group Inc Cmn ( PRAA ): PRAA stock is up 1.75% today.

Ehi Car Services Ltd ( EHIC ): EHIC stock is up 2.31% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Services stocks include:

Twilio ( TWLO ): TWLO stock is down 7.27% today.

Synacor Inc ( SYNC ): SYNC stock is down 7.46% today.

Wowo Ltd Ads ( JMU ): JMU stock is down 5.03% today.

Cascadian Therapeutics Inc ( CASC ): CASC stock is down 4.7% today.

Attunity Ltd ( ATTU ): ATTU stock is down 5.59% today.

Mobileiron Inc Cmn ( MOBL ): MOBL stock is down 4.56% today.

Lendingclub Corp ( LC ): LC stock is down 4.75% today.

Mimecast Limited Ord ( MIME ): MIME stock is down 4.86% today.

Innodata Inc ( INOD ): INOD stock is down 4.55% today.

Everbridge Inc ( EVBG ): EVBG stock is down 3.82% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.