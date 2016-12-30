Hottest Services Stocks Now – FNCX HLTH AVID DATA

The following stocks were moving the Services sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Services stocks include:

Function[X] Inc ( FNCX ): FNCX stock is up 4.4% today.

Avid Tech Inc ( AVID ): AVID stock is up 0.23% today.

Tableau Software Inc Class A ( DATA ): DATA stock is up 0.34% today.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc ( HTZ ): HTZ stock is up 1.68% today.

Imperva Inc ( IMPV ): IMPV stock is up 0.54% today.

Exact Sciences Cor ( EXAS ): EXAS stock is up 0.67% today.

SAP Ag ( SAP ): SAP stock is up 0.58% today.

Red Hat Inc ( RHT ): RHT stock is down 0.17% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Services stocks include:

Cyren Ltd ( CYRN ): CYRN stock is down 2.33% today.

Wowo Ltd Ads ( JMU ): JMU stock is down 4.76% today.

Nxt-Id Inc Cmn Stk ( NXTD ): NXTD stock is down 1.75% today.

Broadvision Inc ( BVSN ): BVSN stock is down 3.03% today.

Guidance Software ( GUID ): GUID stock is down 1.53% today.

Genesis Healthcare Inc ( GEN ): GEN stock is up 0.97% today.

Liveperson Inc ( LPSN ): LPSN stock is down 0.65% today.

Alj Regional Hold Cmn ( ALJJ ): ALJJ stock is down 2.1% today.

Asure Software ( ASUR ): ASUR stock is down 0.9% today.

