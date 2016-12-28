PlayStation Plus Free Games for January 2017

Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE: SNE ) has announced next month’s selection of PlayStation Plus free games.

The electronics giant revealed that January 2017 will come with six new games, including two PS4 titles, two PS Vita games, as well as two PS3 selections. Here are the titles you can expect if you are a Plus subscriber:

Day of the Tentacle , PS4 : The first selection of the PlayStation Plus free games is a 1993 classic that is the sequel to Manic Mansion. It is a two-dimensional adventure game.

: The first selection of the PlayStation Plus free games is a 1993 classic that is the sequel to Manic Mansion. It is a two-dimensional adventure game. This War of Mine: The Little Ones, PS4 : PlayStation 4 gamers will also be available next month. The survival video game is a sequel that where you battle in a fictional city.

: PlayStation 4 gamers will also be available next month. The survival video game is a sequel that where you battle in a fictional city. Blazerush, PS3 : Vehicle combat game Blazerush is the first title that PS3 gamers can expect to play if they are subscribed to Plus. The racing arcade game tests your reflexes and wits simultaneously.

: Vehicle combat game Blazerush is the first title that PS3 gamers can expect to play if they are subscribed to Plus. The racing arcade game tests your reflexes and wits simultaneously. The Swindle, PS3 : The Swindle is a stealth action game that is available for all three PlayStation sequels. The game was originally released last year.

: The Swindle is a stealth action game that is available for all three PlayStation sequels. The game was originally released last year. Askend 2, PS Vita : The game is a PS Vita title that is a sequel to Azkend which received critical acclaim upon its release. It is a match-3 game that was released back in April of 2010.

: The game is a PS Vita title that is a sequel to Azkend which received critical acclaim upon its release. It is a match-3 game that was released back in April of 2010. Titan Souls, PS Vita: Action-adventure game is an indie title that combines spirituality with the great, vast unknown. It is a PS Vita title that received largely positive reviews.

SNE stock fell 0.1% Wednesday.

