Friday Apple Rumors: Next iPhone May Have Wireless Charging

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of wireless charging for the iPhone. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Wireless Charging: Another rumor claims that Apple’s next iPhone will have wireless charging, reports 9to5Mac. This rumor comes from insider sources within the tech company’s supply chain. It claims that orders for components that will be used for wireless charging have already been obtained by some companies. The rumors states that the wireless charging coming to the next iPhone will work over long distances.

Simply Mac: Several Simply Mac stores across the United States are closing, MacRumors notes. Simply Mac is a line of stores that are authorized by Apple to resell and service its products. The chain is owned by GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME ). These closures come as GME faces poor sales and is promising to close down stores that aren’t profitable. However, conflicting reports claim that the stores are closing due to AAPL refusing to continue its reseller agreement with the company.

Meitu App: Users of the Meitu app on iOS devices should be wary of it, reports AppleInsider. A recent report found that the app is collecting the private information of users and sending it back to the developer. This includes checking what wireless network the device is on, giving each device an ID based on its MAC address and checking to see if the device has been jailbroken. The app is currently the 13th most popular in the App Store’s free section. China-based Xiamen Meitu Technology is the developer of the app.