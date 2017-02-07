Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) CEO Carl Bass to Step Down

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK ) CEO Carl Bass has announced that he will be stepping down as the company’s boss.

Bass has led the company since 2006, but he held various roles before taking over as CEO. He first joined in 993 when Autodesk acquired his company Ithaca software, followed by two departures and two returns, the second of which came as a result of another acquisition of a startup launched by Bass.

He spoke highly of his time at Autodesk and what the company was able to do for his career. More importantly, he lauded the workers around him who helped to transform Autodesk into a leader through both its technological capabilities and its business model.

Bass will leave the company in a good position moving forward as Autodesk is poised for success in the future, which includes a cloud and subscription business. He will aid the company’s transition from his leadership to a new CEO over the coming months, but the company has immediate plans in place that will make the changing of the guard even smoother.

The company has created an Interim Office of the CEO that will be led by Amar Hanspal, senior vice president and chief product officer, and Andrew Anagnost, senior vice president and chief marketing officer. They will serve as co-CEOs.

ADSK shares gained 0.7% Tuesday morning. Shares are up more than 80% over the last 12 months.

More From InvestorPlace