Pokemon Go Gen 2: How to Evolve Seadra Into Kingdra

Pokemon Go Gen 2 Pokemon are here.

Niantic surprised everybody by launching an update that offers well more than half of the Pokemon from the second generation — games Silver and Gold — and there is plenty to be excited about. One question many have is how to evolve Seadra into Kingdra.

In order to make this evolution happen in the original game, you needed a Dragon Scale and a trading partner as the item is imperative to making this change a reality. Seadra had to be traded while it is holding the item in order to make it evolve.

You would then make sure that you have a trustworthy trading partner who will return the improved Pokemon back to you in Kingdra. However, making the evolution in Pokemon Go happen will happen once you get a lot of Candy and get your hands on a Dragon Scale.

The evolution then happens in the same way as any other transformation as you use the item, along with the necessary amount of Candy necessary to turn your Seadra into a Kingdra.

All in all, about 80 new Pokemon from the second generation have been added as part of the company’s push to keep Pokemon Go relevant. Instead of having these creatures appear proportionately, about 70% to 80% of the Pokemon that show up are Gen 2 in order to bring some old players back.

