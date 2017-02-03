Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Budweiser’s Controversial Immigration Ad

One of the best produced Super Bowl commercials in 2017 is an Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (ADR) Budweiser (NYSE: BUD ) ad.

The ad is pro-immigration as it goes back to the 19th century and reveals a man entering the U.S. for the first time. It is revealed that the man is German and he is trying to make it in a new country in order to make his stamp there.

As soon as he arrives, he is insulted, spit upon and rejected due to the fact that he is European. He is asked to go back to where he comes from but he persists.

He befriends an African-American, suffers a shipwreck that almost claims his life, walks through mud and fire, and ultimately arrives at St. Louis. He is embraced in the Missouri town and he finally manages to fit in.

Another man offers him a beer, and the German man responds by telling him that next time they will drink his beer, and he opens a piece of paper revealing the sketch of a Budweiser.

The Super Bowl commercial attempts to retell the story of Anheuser-Busch co-founder Adolphus Busch, who came to the U.S. from Germany in the 1850’s.

William Knoedelseder — the author of the 2014 book “Bitter Brew: The Rise and Fall of Anheuser-Busch and America’s King of Beer” — notes how good the production value is but concludes that the story is mostly fictional.

Take a look for yourself:

BUD shares grew 1.6% Friday afternoon.

More From InvestorPlace