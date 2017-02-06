To say Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO ) has taken investors on something of a roller coaster ride over the course the past eight months would be a considerable understatement. Twilio stock rallied from its June IPO price of $15 to a high near $71 by September, only to peel back to a low of less than $26 in January.

Since hitting that low, TWLO stock has gained more than 20% … right in front of the Twilio earnings report due after Tuesday’s close.

The conundrum: Twilio has yet to trade based on any semblance of “value.” It has been and continues to be driven by a perception of potential, and that perception is altered on a pretty regular basis. Hence the big swings in just a few short months.

The good news is, Tuesday’s Q4 earnings report will likely answer some of the question that investors have been asking about the company’s future.

The bad news is, owners of Twilio stock may not like those answers.

Twilio Q4 Earnings Preview

Twilio, for those not familiar with it, has turned cloud computing technologies into a robust telephony and messaging tool. Anything an individual business could want to do with, or through, a smartphone or app, TWLO can make it happen securely, en masse, via the cloud.

It’s a relatively young company, too. Twilio has only been in business since 2013, and a publicly traded company since the middle of last year.

Revenue growth hasn’t been a problem at any point, though. For the quarter ending in September, the top line of $71.5 million was up 61% on a year-over-year basis, and estimates for a top line of $74.2 million are 44% better than Q4 2015’s sales.

What has been a sore spot, though, is earnings — or a lack thereof. Twilio isn’t profitable, and isn’t expected to be anytime soon. Analysts anticipate a loss of 5 cents per share on Tuesday, though that would be a slight improvement on the 10-cent loss booked in the same quarter a year earlier.

3 Things TWLO Stock Holders Need to Chew On

Clearly Twilio stock is still a story stock, rocked more by rhetoric and assumption than by actual results. Results — relative results — will set the tone for the rhetoric, though, and that rhetoric will largely be shaped by three overarching ideas.

In no particular order …

An ‘Even If’ Valuation: The market is mostly OK with the lack of earnings thus far, and the unlikelihood of a swing to a profit in the foreseeable future. As was noted, the story aspect of this company has been more than compelling enough to keep trades interested.

They’re becoming increasingly suspicious, however, that even if Twilio were to turn a typical 10% profit on its revenue, the valuation still makes no sense. At its current annual revenue run rate of $290 million, $29 million worth of income still doesn’t make sense of the company’s current market cap of $2.8 billion.

Its Relationship With Facebook: The Twilio platform integrates (quite nicely) with Messenger and WhatsApp, from Facebook Inc (NASDAQ :FB ), which accounts for roughly a fourth of the company’s revenue now that Messenger was added to the mix last year. But that’s not guaranteed revenue going forward.

