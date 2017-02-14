Valentine’s Day 2017: KFC Gives Away 20 Fried Chicken Bouquets

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM ) is giving away fried chicken bouquets to KFC customers over the course of Valentine’s Day.

The company is looking to celebrate the day in style by giving away buckets of fried chicken in the form of bouquets to help couples celebrate their romantic day with free fried chicken that they can pick up at a store in New Zealand.

The country’s Auckland city is the only place in the world that is releasing this offer, which could prove to be a delicious way to honor Saint Valentine. All in all, 20 customers — or couples — will receive free fried chicken bouquets from the company.

There is also the ChickenGram, which is a heart-shaped fried chicken bucket that couples can win if they share their stories on Instagram. There will be one winner who will take home the ChickenGram in the coming hours.

KFC also recently announced that it was testing a delivery service that was recently expanded to more locations in order for the company to determine whether or not it’s worth rolling out on a wider scale. It has experienced quite a bit of success so far.

The restaurant already offers delivery in a number of other countries, including the Dominican Republic. Yum! Brands is also interested in testing Taco Bell delivery in more locations over the coming days.

YUM stock gained 0.7% Tuesday.

