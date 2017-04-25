Chipotle Beats Earnings, Stumbles on System Breach >>> READ MORE
Biogen Inc (BIIB) Stock Pops on Strong Q1 Earnings

BIIB beat analysts' EPS estimate by 20 cents

  By William White, InvestorPlace Writer
   

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) stock was up on Tuesday following the release of its earnings report for the first quarter of 2017.

Biogen Inc (BIIB) Stock Pops on Strong Q1 EarningsBiogen Inc reported earnings per share of $5.20 during the first quarter of the year. This is an increase over its earnings per share of $4.79 from the same time last year. It also came in above Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $5.00 for the quarter.

During the first quarter of 2017, Biogen Inc reported revenue of $2.81 billion. This is up from its revenue of $2.72 billion that was reported during the first quarter of 2016. It also beat out analysts’ revenue estimate of $2.74 billion for the first quarter of the year.

Operating income reported by Biogen Inc during the first quarter of the year was $1.02 billion. This is a decrease over its operating income of $1.38 billion from the same period of the year prior.

Biogen Inc reported reported net income of $747.50 million in its first quarter of 2017. The biopharmaceutical company reported net income of $969.20 million in the first quarter of the previous year.

“I am very pleased with the results of the first quarter. We saw continued stability in our MS business, executed a strong launch of SPINRAZA, grew market share for our biosimilars business across Europe, and reinforced the intellectual property for TECFIDERA, “Michel Vounatsos, CEO of Biogen Inc, said in a statement. “Furthermore, we continued to build our neurology pipeline with the anticipated addition of our new Phase 2-ready anti-tau antibody.”

BIIB stock was up 4% as of noon Tuesday.

