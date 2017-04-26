ESPN Layoffs 2017: List of On-Air Personalities That Just Got Cut

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) has announced a series of ESPN layoffs 2017.
The company is firing about 100 workers of the sports network, including a large number of popular on-air personalities. The move is part of a broader effort by ESPN to cut costs.
Here are some of the names who will no longer be with the company:
- Predictive Analytics Expert Rufus Peabody
- College Sports Reporter Chantel Jennings
- New Orleans Pelicans Reporter Justin Verrier
- Radio Host Robin Lundberg
- NFL Analyst Ashley Fox
- College Basketball Analyst Len Elmore
- Houston Rockets Reporter Calvin Watkins
- ESPNW and ESPN Chicago Columnist Melissa Isaacson
- SportsCenter Anchor Jay Crawford
- NBA Reporter Ethan Sherwood Strauss
- NFL Analyst Trent Dilfer
- Big Ten Reporter Brian Bennett
- MLB Writer Jayson Stark
- SEC Football Reporter David Ching
- ESPNW Reporter Jane McManus
- Big 12 Reporter Max Olson
- Dodgers Reporter Doug Padilla
- Columnist Johnette Howard
- Radio Host Danny Kanell
- College Basketball Reporter C.L. Brown
- SEC Recruiting Analyst Derek Tyson
- ESPN Dallas Columnist Jean-Jacques Taylor
- College Football Reporter Brett McMurphy
- Baseball Reporter Mark Saxon
- MLB Analyst Jim Bowden
- Big Ten Football Reporter Austin Ward
- Wisconsin and Big Ten Football Reporter Jesse Temple
Here are some more of the workers who lost their jobs.
DIS stock grew 0.4% Tuesday.