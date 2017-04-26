Exploding Fitbit Update: Is the Fitbit Flex 2 Safe to Wear?

An exploding Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT ) device burned a woman earlier this week.

Source: Fitbit

Dina Mitchell – a Wisconsis woman — was wearing her Fitbit Flex 2 while sitting down and doing nothing else more than reading a book when the device caught fire and exploded.

“It was either defective or really mad I was sitting still so long… I don’t know. Either way, It burned the heck out of my arm,” Mitchell told ABC News.

The exploding Fitbit proved to be quite harmful as it caused Mitchell second-degree burns. She said that there were no indications that the wearable device was defective or anything of the like before the incident happened.

The company issues the warning: “electrical equipment that could cause injury if not handled properly.” However, there are no indications that the device was used improperly and Fitbit is investigating the incident in order to see what happened.

“We are extremely concerned about Ms. Mitchell’s report regarding her Flex 2 and take it very seriously, as the health and safety of our customers is our top priority,” the company said in a statement.

The company said that it is not aware of any other situations in which the Flex 2 exploded and there’s no reason why wearers should stop using it.

FIT shares grew 3% Wednesday.