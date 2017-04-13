25 Highest Paying Companies in America 2017

Job and management review website Glassdoor has released its list of the highest paying companies in America for 2017.
The list is mostly made up of consulting and tech companies. The reason that consulting and tech companies did so well is the high barrier of education and a lack of talent for the jobs.
Here are the 25 highest paying companies in America for 2017.
- A.T. Kearney — This consulting company has a median total compensation of $175,000.
- Strategy& — This consulting company has a median total compensation of $172,000.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) — This tech company has a median total compensation of $167,050.
- Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)– This tech company has a median total compensation of $161,010.
- Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) — This tech company has a median total compensation of $156,702.
- Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ:GOOG,GOOGL) Google — This tech company has a median total compensation of $155,250
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) — This social media company has a median total compensation of $155,000.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) — This tech company has a median total compensation of $154,000.
- McKinsey & Company — This consulting company has a median total compensation of $153,000.
- Amazon.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Lab126 — This online retailer offers a median total compensation of $152,800 to employees of its tech lab.
- Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) — This tech company has a median total compensation of $150,000.
- LinkedIn — This social media company also has a median total compensation of $150,000.
- Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) — The median total compensation here is also $150,000.
- Dimension Data — And yet another company has a median total compensation of $150,000.
- Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) — This tech company has a median total compensation of $148,000.
- Informatica — This tech company has a median total compensation of $147,400.
- Boston Consulting Group — This consulting company has a median total compensation of $147,015.
- Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO) — This tech company has a median total compensation of $145,025.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) — This tech company has a median total compensation of $144,000.
- Wal-Mart Stores Inc’s (NYSE:WMT) eCommerce — The retail company’s online sales division has a median total compensation of $143,500.
- Visa Inc (NYSE:V) — This finance company has a median total compensation of $142,000.
- Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) — This social media company also has a median total compensation of $142,000.
- F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) — This tech company has a median total compensation of $140,555.
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) — This tech company has a median total compensation of $140,020.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) — This tech company has a median total compensation of $140,000.
