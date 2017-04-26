Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Rolls Out $425 Jeans With Fake Mud

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN ) has gone where no company has gone before with its latest product.

The company’s new piece of apparel is a pair of jeans that is unlike any other due to the fact that it mimics dirty jeans that farmers wear with fake mud in order to give it a genuine, hard-working appearance that most people aren’t buying.

The move makes some sense as Nordstrom is looking to cash in on a fashion idea that mimics something that reflects a certain lifestyle, much like companies have sold overpriced jeans with wholes in order to give it a ragged appearance.

However, most people find the concept disgusting and have shared how they feel with Nordstrom, which is asking $425 per pair.

“Nordstrom selling $425 mud caked jeans to people who never work a day outside. Shouldn’t the Left be screaming about cultural appropriation?” tweeted @MikeforWV.

Mike Rowe also commented on the matter, noting that the Nordstrom jeans are too expensive for your everyday man to buy, while the only people who might buy these are the wealthy, thus making them a costume that a certain demographic of this country finds work “ironic, not iconic.”

Would you shell out more than $400 for a pair of jeans?

JWN stock grew 1.3% Wednesday.