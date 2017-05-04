4 Reasons Why I Love Monthly Dividend Payers

Investments that pay a dividend every month aren’t a hard sell. After all, who doesn’t want a little extra monthly income to help tackle the monthly bills?

Sadly, that’s where too many investors believe the benefits end. Indeed, many still think that buying a security paying 10 cents per share in dividends a dozen times a year gives them the same long-term payoff as buying one that pays $1.20 in dividends annually.

That idea couldn’t be more short-sided. Beyond the convenient payouts that monthly dividend stocks and funds provide, these frequent dividend payers offer much more than most people realize when it comes to building wealth.

Here are few excellent reasons to love monthly dividend payers:

1. Higher Frequency Leads To Faster Growth

If you choose to wisely reinvest your dividends (assuming you don’t need to live on them right away), you will ultimately make more money and build your wealth faster with a monthly dividend payer than with an annual dividend payer.

Let’s say I invest $100,000 in two securities that each paid a 7% annual dividend yield. One pays dividends monthly and the other pays once annually. For simplicity, let’s also say these investments don’t change in value over time (i.e. no capital gains or losses) and that I reinvest my dividends as soon as they’re paid out.

After one year, the annual payer would be worth $107,000 (my original $100,000 investment plus $7,000 in dividends) at the end of the year. By comparison, the monthly payer would grow to $107,229 as long as I reinvested my dividends every month and let them compound. That’s $229 more growth than the annual payer in just one year.

As I continue to reinvest my dividends and let them compound over time, the rewards of the monthly payer only get better. After 10 years, the monthly payer in this example would be worth $4,251 more than the annual payer.

The key here is that the more often you reinvest your dividends, the more time they have to compound and grow.

2. Less Market Risk

When you buy an annual payer, you only have one day a year to buy additional shares through a dividend reinvestment program. But what if the stock hits an all-time high price on that day? You could get unlucky and reinvest in shares at a high price — and get stuck with a low dividend yield.

A monthly payer on the other hand lets you reinvest your dividends to buy shares 12 times a year, spreading out your market risk in letting you buy a few shares at a time. This gives you a greater possibility of buying shares when they’re cheaper, too, for higher potential returns if the security gains in value.

