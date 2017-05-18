Incyte Corporation (INCY) Stock Jumps on Promising Lung Cancer Drug

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY ) stock was up on Thursday on promising results for one of its lung cancer drugs.

Incyte Corporation’s lung cancer drug that saw positive results is epacadostat. Epacadostat is a selective IDO1 enzyme inhibitor. The drug was being tested in Phase 1 and Phase 2 studies in combination with Opdivo, a PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor.

The two drugs were tested together in the ECHO-204 study. This study was to determine the efficiency and safety of combining the two drugs. There were 241 patients in the study and some dropped out due to adverse effects.

The patients in Incyte Corporation’s ECHO-204 study suffered several different negative effects. This included rash, fatigue and nausea. The most common adverse effect was rash. 7% of patients being treated with 100 mg of epacadostat left the study. Another 13% taking 300 mg of the drug also dropped out from the study due to the adverse effects. However, there were no deaths connected to the drug.

“These first Phase 1/2 data from our ECHO-204 trial evaluating epacadostat plus nivolumab in multiple solid tumors add to our knowledge of the therapeutic potential of IDO1 enzyme inhibition when combined with PD-1 blockade,” Steven Stein, M.D., Chief Medical Officer for Incyte Corporation, said in a statement. “These results show that the combination was well-tolerated across patients studied and demonstrates promising clinical responses, particularly in melanoma and SCCHN.”

Incyte Corporation says that it will be proving updated information concerning its study of combining epacadostat with Opdivo at the American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting. This meeting will take place in Chicago from June 2, 2017 to June 6, 2017.

INCY stock was up 6% as of noon Thursday and is up 28% year-to-date.