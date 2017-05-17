General Mills to Offer 10,000 Boxes of Marshmallow-Only Lucky Charms

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS ) is giving away 10,000 boxes of marshmallow-only Lucky Charms.

The announcement that it will be giving away 10,000 boxes of marshmallow-only Lucky Charms was made by General Mills, Inc. on its blog. However, customers will first have to purchase a specially-marked box of the normal cereal for a chance at a box without marshmallows.

General Mills, Inc. will be selling boxes of the cereal that are marked to let customers know they are part of the contest to win marshmallow-only Lucky Charms. The boxes will contain a 14-digit code on the inside.

Customers that buy the specially-marked boxes of the normal cereal have to enter the code at MarshmallowOnly.com to see if they’ve won a box of marshmallow-only Lucky Charms. If the code is a winner, the customer will get the box in the mail a few weeks after entering the code.

This isn’t actually the first time that General Mills, Inc. has given away free boxes of marshmallow-only Lucky Charms. It held a similar contest back in 2015 for the marshmallow prize. However, that contest only had 10 boxes of the special cereal being handed out.

“Fans of Lucky Charms are obsessed with our marshmallows,” Priscilla Zee, senior marketing manager at General Mills, Inc., said in the blog post. “We were overwhelmed with calls, e-mails, and tweets last year, asking for a box of our Lucky Charms marshmallows. So this year we wanted to give them even more opportunities to win.”

The contest for the 10,000 boxes of marshmallow-only cereal will be running through December of this year.