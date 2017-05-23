Red Nose Day 2017 is Coming May 25

Dust off your red nose, because Red Nose Day 2017 is coming on May 25.

What’s Red Nose Day? The annual campaign that uses the power of entertainment to raise money and awareness for children living in poverty is now in its third year under the auspices of the non-profit organization Comic Relief Inc. Money raised supports programs that ensure children in need are safe, healthy and educated, both in the United States and in some of the poorest communities around the world.

This year NBC will air Red Nose Day-themed programming throughout this Thursday night that will both entertain viewers and give them an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of kids in need. The shows will kick off with Celebrity Ninja Warrior for Red Nose Day at 8 p.m. EDT/PDT, followed by a special episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls for Red Nose Day with actress Julia Roberts, leading up to NBC’s third annual The Red Nose Day Special hosted by actor Chris Hardwick at 10 p.m.