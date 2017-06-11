Can Facebook Inc (FB) Fix its Own Feedback Loop?

At the heart of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) is a simple feedback loop based on the idea that if you like something, you should get more of it. But, this can easily become a rabbit hole, putting only extreme versions of what you like in front of you, radicalizing you in any direction you like.

In response to terror attacks, Facebook constantly repeats that it wants to be hostile to terror, but any view can become terroristic if you believe in it fervently. Portland, Oregon is discovering this, as dedicated followers of President Trump, spurred on by Facebook posts, have wound up in violent clashes against people stirred by Facebook to oppose them.

This is an existential issue threatening not only the financial health of Facebook and the FB stock price but, ultimately, the peace of the world as well. It’s because the issue threatens FB financially that its response has, so far, been mainly word salad.

Who Is a Terrorist?

This became clear over the weekend when British Prime Minister Theresa May threatened to “regulate cyberspace” against “terrorist planning.” Conservatives who would normally be her allies quickly lashed out, fearful that she would move against alt-right groups, not just Islamist ones, against their friends and not just their enemies.

May’s own dilemma was there in the speech, declaring that the “pluralistic values” she champions must be established as “superior” to other value sets. As Tom Lehrer said a half-century ago, “I know there are people who do not love their fellow man and I hate people like that.”

The problem with removing terrorist content is defining who is a terrorist. Is the al-Jazeera news service terrorist? Qatar’s Arab neighbors believe it is. Is the Saudi war in Yemen terrorist? A UNICEF post on Facebook might lead you to believe it is.

The feedback loop can even extend to puppies. Animal rights groups are thought extreme by some people. If your Facebook feed is filled with posts from animal rights activists, are you a terrorist?

