Taco Tuesday! Here’s How to Get Your Free Taco Bell on June 13

Taco Bell, which is owned by Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM ), will be giving customers a free taco on June 13.

The free Taco Bell is coming to all residents of the United States. It is in connection to the company’s “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion. This event wins Americans a free taco if a road team steals a game during the NBA Finals.

During the NBA Finals, the Warriors were able to steal a game. This means that everyone in the United States can get one free Doritos Locos Taco on June 13, which is next Tuesday. Those that wish to claim the free food have to stop by their local Taco Bell locations from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m to do so.

Taco Bell’s promotion with the NBA is only good for one game this year. This means that another road team win during the NBA Finals won’t get fans an additional free taco. The date of June 13 was chosen because the win occurred during the first half of the NBA Finals. If it had happened during the second half, the fast food company would have given the tacos to customers on June 20.

This is actually the second year in a row that Taco Bell has held its Steal a Game, Steal a Taco promotion. The promotion last year also saw those living in the United States get a free taco. Funnily enough, it was also the Warriors that stole a road game in 2016 to get Americans free tacos.