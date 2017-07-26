Coke Zero Is Out. Coke Zero Sugar Is In.

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO ) is launching Coke Zero Sugar, a replacement of the traditional zero-calorie soda.

The new beverage is taking over Coke Zero, which the company revealed would stop being produced and sold in the U.S. in August. The new drink will have the word “Sugar” added to the title, as well as a new recipe and design.

The drink still has zero calories and zero sugar, but the taste is supposed to be better than Coke Zero as it will more closely resemble the taste of the classic Coca-Cola beverage. The company spent more than a year testing it, yielding positive responses.

Coke Zero Sugar has already been unveiled around the rest of the world — including Great Britain and Mexico — where it has been a success, especially among teenagers and young consumers.

“The updated package design will feature the iconic red Coca-Cola disc – a signature brand image synonymous with great taste – against the familiar black background known by loyal Coke Zero fans,” the company said in a statement.

Additionally, the new design will include the words “zero sugar” in a prominent manner in order to ensure consumers that there is no sugar in the drink.

With the old drink phasing out, Coke Zero Sugar will be available in shelves all around the U.S. this August.

KO stock surged 0.9% Wednesday.