It’s Official: Galaxy Note 8 from Samsung Hits Aug. 23

Two weeks before the expected iPhone 8 launch, Samsung reveals the new Galaxy Note

By Brad Moon, InvestorPlace Contributor  |  Jul 21, 2017, 9:05 am EDT
Brad Moon

We’ve been expecting Samsung Electronic KRW5000 (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) to rain on Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) 10th anniversary iPhone party, and now we know for certain. AAPL is expected to announce the iPhone 8 in early September. Samsung, meanwhile, just sent out invitations for a Samsung Unpacked event on Aug. 23, where it will unveil the new Galaxy Note 8.

It’s Official: Galaxy Note 8 from Samsung Hits August 23
Source: Samsung

Galaxy Note 8 Is a Critical Release

The release of the Galaxy S8 in March was huge for Samsung. It was the company’s first new smartphone following the disastrous Galaxy Note 7 with its exploding battery. But the Galaxy Note 8 is just as critical, because this is the direct successor to that ill-fated device. It has evolved into Samsung’s flagship smartphone, showcasing the company’s design chops and latest technology.

It also carries the highest price tag in SSNLF’s lineup — last year’s Galaxy Note 7 started at $849.

With the recall of the Galaxy Note 7, there was speculation the Galaxy Note 8 might not even see the light of day, that Samsung might retire the name altogether in an attempt to bury the mess forever. Instead, a public apology, an aggressive battery safety campaign, a successful Galaxy S8 launch, and Samsung is ready to go with the Galaxy Note 8.

The company has now officially announced the big date. The Galaxy Note 8 makes its public debut in New York on Aug. 23 at a Samsung Unpacked event.

What to Expect From the Galaxy Note 8

Samsung has been less successful than AAPL when it comes to keeping a lid on the details of its new flagship smartphone. As a result, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect to see at the Samsung Unpacked event, including:

  • 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display
  • Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Snapdragon 835 CPU
  • 4GB to 6GB RAM
  • Dual 12MP primary cameras
  • Updated S Pen stylus
  • Bixby Button
  • Fingerprint Scanner
  • 3,300 mAh battery

The new Galaxy Note 8 is expected to have minimal bezels and to offer a dual camera system similar to the iPhone 7 Plus (also assumed to be in the iPhone 8). Add a dedicated Bixby button — finally backed by voice assistance — and the Galaxy Note 8 could be a formidable competitor to the iPhone 8. Especially if Samsung keeps its price in the ballpark of the $849 Galaxy Note 7, and AAPL does as expected, and charges $1,000-plus for the iPhone 8.

A substantial price gap could lure consumers who want the latest, greatest premium smartphone but just can’t bring themselves to spend four figures for it…

