Amazon (AMZN) shares retreat after wide Q2 earnings miss >>> READ MORE
Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks >

10 New Movies Coming to Theaters in August 2017

'The Dark Tower' fans will be delighted on Aug. 4

  |  By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer
    View All  

What new movies are coming to theaters in August 2017?

10 New Movies Coming to Theaters in August 2017
Source: Flickr

There are plenty of films that come out each month, but only a select few get widespread release around the U.S. and the rest of the world. There are 10 movies coming out from the top six studios next month, including a film adaptation of a classic book series.

Next month will bring no shortage of animation, comedy and even some intrigue as a supernatural film will terrify you several months before Halloween.

Here’s what’s in store for August.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, http://investorplace.com/2017/07/new-movies-13/.

©2017 InvestorPlace Media, LLC