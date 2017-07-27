Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Stock Whipsaws on Q2 Earnings

The hardest act for a great company is getting out of its founder’s shadow. Howard Schultz, the legendary founder of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ), retired for the second time to the post of executive chairman on April 3. (He had previously left in 2005 and returned in January 2008.)

The June quarter was thus the first reported by his successor, Kevin Johnson, and was being examined closely by traders as a harbinger of what may be to come.

Since Johnson took over, Starbucks stock has gone nowhere, up just 1.4%. Analysts were expecting 55 cents per share of earnings, with hints of 56 cents, and revenue of $5.74 billion, very close to the numbers of a year ago and well below what the company itself wants to see. But for the most part, Wall Street has held its breath, waiting to see if, this time, the succession would take.

The actual earnings, $761 million, came to 55 cents per share fully adjusted on revenue of $5.7 billion, although early reports had the earnings at 47 cents before adjustments. Management highlighted top-line growth of 8%, with comparable store sales up 5% year-over-year in North America, and 4% overall.

The China Deal

The earnings report was overshadowed by Johnson’s first big deal, an agreement to spend $1.3 billion and buy out its East China Joint Venture partners while, at the same time, divesting from Taiwan, to the same partners, for $175 million.

Starbucks now plans to have 5,000 stores on the mainland by 2021, nearly four times the current number. There were about 13,000 Starbucks units in the U.S. at the end of 2016, almost 5,300 of them run under license.

Analysts were worried after earnings about the slow growth in international sales. The China purchase should correct that.

The Analysts Weigh In

The final numbers seemed to confirm the view of its 33 analysts, 24 of whom have kept the stock on their buy lists, and none of whom has so much as an “underweight” rating on the shares.

