Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stock Is Closer to a Bottom Than Not

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) CEO Elon Musk has developed something of a (well-deserved) reputation of overpromising and underdelivering. This past week, though, Musk gave Tesla stock holders a pleasant surprise, beginning production of the mass-market Model 3 a couple of weeks before schedule. The first production models of the electric vehicle could be delivered to buyers before the end of the month.

Still, fans and followers of TSLA stock are having a tough time figuring out what to do. Is this good news already priced into the value of Tesla shares, or will traders reward the company for the progress with another round of bullishness.

As I’ve been saying all along, it’s the stock dictating the rhetoric rather than the rhetoric dictating the price of Tesla stock. That will change in the future as Tesla becomes more like a “normal” company. For the time being though, you’re still better served by looking at TSLA shares through a technical analysis lens.

In that light, the recent meltdown of Tesla shares should come as no real surprise, nor is it a reason to panic.

Tesla Drop Is Right on Cue

The recent whipsaw action from Tesla stock more or less jibes with the headlines. The rally since mid-May was largely driven by the advent of the mass market Model 3 … its lofty production targets to be specific. Musk continued to contend the company would be able to produce half a million of them in 2018, and investors believed him.

The rhetoric took a turn for the worst in late June though, albeit for no particular (good) reason. That’s when on-road sightings of the first Model 3’s were first reported, the company’s vehicles were deemed unsafe by German regulators and Tesla turned the keys on its interesting but ill-fitting solar shingle business.

Of course, those events were mostly an excuse for profit-taking, which was going to happen then regardless of the surrounding circumstances … more on that in a moment.

Most recently, doubts expressed by Goldman Sachs accelerated the selling effort. Analyst David Tamberrino lowered his price target on Tesla stock to only $180 per share — and underscored his “sell” rating — on the heels of disappointing delivery figure for the second quarter. Infamous short-seller Andrew Left fanned the bearish flames by jumping on the bearish bandwagon on Wednesday.

