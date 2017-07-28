Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) to Pay Customers $80M in Auto Loan Scandal

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC ) will have to pay its customers $80 million as part of an automotive loan scandals.

The bank regretfully revealed that it may have pushed thousands of car owners into defaulting on their loans and getting their vehicles repossessed as they were charged unwanted insurance fees, despite the fact that many of these owners had their own external insurance.

Wells Fargo conducted an internal review that unveiled that north of 500,000 of its clients may have paid for protection against vehicle loss or damage in addition to their monthly payments without knowing they were being overcharged, the company unveiled late Thursday.

It will reportedly pay up to $80 million to affected clients, including some extra cash to those who lost their cars, which is a figure that may be as high as 20,000. Wells Fargo said the monetary compensation is “an expression of our regret.”

This is the second scandal that Wells Fargo has faced this year as the bank was also hit hard by the news that it opened 2 million fake accounts in order to meet certain quotas imposed by superiors at the company. Thousands of workers were involved in the scam, which ultimately led to the resignation of CEO John Stumpf.

In the current scandal, Wells Fargo may have caused many families to lose other property as they had to be used as collateral for the loans.

WFC stock fell 2.5% Friday.