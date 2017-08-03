3 Best Franklin Templeton Mutual Funds for Excellent Returns

Founded in 1947, Franklin Templeton Investments prides itself in offering “exceptional asset management” to its clients in more than 170 nations throughout the globe. It has presence in 34 countries and has over 650 investment professionals.

With around $742.9 billion assets under management as of June 30, 2017, Franklin Templeton Investments is a well-known global investment management firm. The company offers investment management strategies and integrated risk management solutions to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts and partnerships.

Below we share with you three best top-ranked Franklin Templeton mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of all Franklin Templeton mutual funds, their Zacks Rank and past performance.

Franklin California Tax-Free Income Fund Class A (MUTF: FKTFX ) invests the lion’s share of its assets in municipal securities which are rated investment grade and offer interests free from federal income taxes like federal alternative minimum tax and California personal income taxes. The fund may also invest about one-fifths of its assets in securities which might be subject to federal alternative minimum tax. It seeks to provide investors an exemption from federal taxes. FKTFX has a three-year annualized return of 4.4%.

Franklin California Tax-Free Income Fund Class A has an expense ratio of 0.59% compared with the category average of 0.85%

Franklin Growth Opportunities Fund Class A (MUTF: FGRAX ) invests in equity securities of companies which rising profitability and above-average growth potential. FGRAX seeks to invest in common stocks of mid-cap and small-cap companies. The fund invests primarily inthe consumer discretionary, technology and healthcare sectors. FGRAX has a three-year annualized return of 9.5%.

Sara Agrahi is one of the fund managers of FGRAX since 2016.

Templeton Global Smaller Companies Fund Class A (MUTF: TEMGX ) seeks to invest the majority of its assets in securities of small-cap companies across the globe. It primarily invests in common stocks and of companies involved in the emerging economies. The fund may invest about 40% of its assets in foreign securities. TEMGX has a three-year annualized return of 4.4%.

As of June 2017, TEMGX held 104 issues with 1.99% of its assets invested in Freshpet Inc.

