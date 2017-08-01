Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock Springs to Fresh Highs on A-Plus Q3 Report

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) is only one of thousands of organizations that have or will report last quarter’s results between late June and early August. But given the sky-high interest in AAPL stock, there’s little doubt that Apple still holds the title to the most-anticipated quarterly report.

That’s why things largely felt like they were on hold Tuesday afternoon. Not only were Apple shareholders holding their breath headed into the close, but most investors were waiting to hear the company’s fiscal Q3 results, believing they’re a glimpse into the health of the broad market.

If that is indeed the case, then all investors have something to celebrate. The technology giant aced its third-quarter test, and AAPL stock jumped more than 5% in after-hours trading. If the gains stand tomorrow, that would mark new all-time highs in the stock.

Apple Earnings Recap

For the quarter ending in June, Apple earned $1.67 per share on revenue of $45.4 billion. Analysts had been modeling sales of $44.89 billion and income of $1.57 per share, so that comes out to a beat of both fronts. That also represents 17% growth on the bottom line, powered by a 7% improvement on the top line.

CEO Tim Cook said of the results:

“With revenue up 7 percent year-over-year, we’re happy to report our third consecutive quarter of accelerating growth and an all-time quarterly record for Services revenue. We hosted an incredibly successful Worldwide Developers Conference in June, and we’re very excited about the advances in iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS coming this fall.”

The company’s revenue breakdown detailed the quarter’s success, indicating a handful of hot spots as well as a couple of not-so-hot measures.

Case in point: Sales in China have been lackluster of late, with rival smartphones from Oppo, Vivo and Huawei stealing back some market share (with some help from the country’s government). Chinese-driven revenue rolled in at only $8 billion for Q3, down 9% versus the third fiscal quarter of the prior year.

As for the flagship iPhone, analysts were expecting the company to sell 40.7 billion units during the recently completed quarter, down from 42.1 million on a year-over-year basis. Apple ended up only selling 41.02 million of the device last quarter, up 1.5% year-over-year.

One of the most-watched items on the company’s recent income statements has been Apple’s Services line.

Though it rose to greatness on the heels of incredible hardware, services like digital audio, video and apps for the iPad and iPhone have become a more important piece of the revenue pie. And, that piece of pie continues to grow. Last quarter, Apple’s service revenue was $7.26 billion, up 20% from Q3-2016’s tally.

There’s still more opportunity ahead, too.

Next Page