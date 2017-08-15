Dunkin’ Donuts’ (DNKN) Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns

Dunkin’ Donuts (NASDAQ: DNKN ) is bringing back the Pumpkin Spice Latte as the calendar turns to fall.

You can still get your favorite iced coffee drink since we’re still in the thick of summer, but the season will change next month, and Dunkin’ Donuts is gearing up for the autumn school rush.

The restaurant chain is reintroducing its popular Pumpkin Spice Latte in less than two weeks, on Aug. 28. The drink will come in maple and pecan flavors, in addition with a touch of bacon.

“For guests, seasons evoke feelings of nostalgia and when seasons change our fans are looking for products that are going to evoke those feelings and memories associated with the season,” Paul Racicot, director of research and development for Dunkin’ Donuts US, told CNBC.

The doughnut chain isn’t the only to bring back the Pumpkin Spice Latte as Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) will add it to its cafes soon. However, you can get Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Lattes even sooner in grocery stores as it will come as a ready-to-drink beverage, as well as in PSL K-cups and VIA packets.

Dunkin’ Donuts last unveiled its quarterly results in late July, when it posted second-quarter earnings that rose by six cents year-over-year to 60 cents per share. Revenues surged by 1%, while comparable store sales grew 0.8% in the U.S.

DNKN stock fell 0.8% Tuesday.