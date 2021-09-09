JAGX Stock: What Is Going on With Jaguar Health Today?

One of the previous high-flyers during past meme-stock rallies has been Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). Indeed, shares of this sustainability-focused biopharma play have seen incredible volatility earlier this year. However, since the January/February period, shares of JAGX stock have lost momentum.
This has certainly been true in recent days. However, Jaguar Health is getting a boost from investors once again today. This stock is currently up more than 3% on an otherwise flat day in the markets.
Indeed, other popular pharma plays are surging today. Jaguar Health’s pipeline of drugs remains intriguing to many investors for a number of reasons. Of course, there’s the sustainability angle. However, the company’s novel Mytesi drug is one that appears to have a lot of potential. As a key treatment for HIV/AIDS patients suffering from IBS symptoms, there’s an attractive niche market to be served by Jaguar Health.
However, today it appears investors are focused in on a couple of other catalysts. Let’s dive into what’s going on with JAGX stock today.
Two Announcements Boosting JAGX Stock
Today, Jaguar Health announced the appointment of Dr. Karen Brunch to the company’s Corporate Business Development EVP role. Additionally, Chip Whitlow was brought on as the company’s Animal Health Products Marketing Director.
These two appointments are among a string of recent executive moves the company has made of late. That said, the quality of talent Jaguar Health is bringing onto its team is noteworthy. Investors seem to like these appointments today.
Additionally, yesterday, JAGX stock underwent a 1-for-3 reverse stock split. This reverse split enabled the company to maintain listing requirements, and appears to be viewed positively by investors today. While reverse splits tend to mess up the charts for investors tracking historical performance, these are often necessary moves made to ensure investors can buy said stocks on liquid exchanges. Broadly speaking, that’s a positive in the near term.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.