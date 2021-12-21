CCL Stock Alert: 16 Reasons Why Carnival Is Cruising Higher Today

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) stock is sailing higher on Tuesday and there’s several reasons why that investors need to know about.
Let’s dive into all the news boosting CCL stock higher today below!
- To start with, the company signed a deal with Jabil (NYSE:JBL).
- This has them launching an apparel line together.
- They’re highlighting it as the “first Experience Internet of Things consumer wearables manufacturing and fulfillment location in the Florida/Caribbean region.”
- Next up is AIDA Cruises, a subsidiary of Carnival, getting its new AIDAcosma cruise ship.
- This is a liquefied natural gas ship and the second new one among the company’s fleet.
- Customers can start signing up for cruises on the ship now.
- Another positive from Carnival today are plans to return to profitability.
- Arnold Donald, president and CEO, said as much during a Q4 conference call.
- According to him, CCL should start posting a profit again during the second half of 2022.
- This comes alongside news that Carnival expects Covid-19 Omicron fears to fade fast.
- Even so, the company is introducing new restrictions to its ships.
- That includes requiring masks indoors, as well as banning smoking in its casinos.
- It only plans to keep these new regulations in place through January.
- CCL stock is seeing heavy trading on today’s positive news.
- That has more than 45 million shares changing hands as of this writing.
- That’s above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 38.3 million shares.
CCL stock is up 8.6% as of Tuesday afternoon.
