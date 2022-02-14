BLINU Crypto Prices Jump 20% as Baby Lambo Inu Celebrates BitMart Listing

The meme token space is one that continues to evolve at light speed. On a seemingly daily basis, new cryptocurrencies are introduced looking to take advantage of speculative investor sentiment. One of the most recent tokens to garner a tremendous amount of attention is Baby Lambo Inu (BLINU-USD). Today, the BLINU crypto surged more than 20% higher, before giving up some of its gains. Currently, this token remains more than 14% higher over the past 24 hours.
This rise in the BLINU crypto comes following a key announcement. BitMart, a popular crypto exchange, announced the listing of the BLINU/USDT trading pair last week. Trading officially launched today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern.
Thus, it appears some rather bullish trading volume on BitMart is driving interest in this new meme token. Let’s dive into what investors are watching with this announcement.
BLINU Crypto Surges on Start of Trading
Much like an initial public offering, coin listings on popular exchanges can invite tremendous trading volume. For more speculative tokens like Baby Lambo Inu, this can be a good thing. While momentum in the crypto world remains cautiously bullish right now, more liquidity is generally positive.
Trading volumes and investor interest in these projects often matters more than anything. Investors in meme tokens gauge the prospects of these projects by the size of their communities. Therefore, more trading activity can signify better future upside prospects.
That said, the recent rug pull of another popular short-term trading vehicle, Baby Musk Coin, has some investors in meme tokens concerned. These micro-cap projects are ones with incredible upside potential, but also astronomical risk. Investors looking at any such cryptocurrency should be aware of these risks and trade accordingly.
