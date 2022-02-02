Ethereum Price Predictions: Experts Give Their Take on How High ETH Can Go in 2022

Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) price predictions are on crypto traders’ minds today as they prepare for a rebound after a poor start to the year.
Ethereum, along with other cryptos and the stock market, didn’t have the warmest welcome to 2022. Markets were falling as inflation worries continued to impact investors, and now there’s interest rate concerns to deal with.
And during that time, investors in ETH saw it drop roughly 30% to today’s price. Not helping matters was talk of extra regulations for crypto from President Joe Biden’s administration.
Even with that drop, and ETH trading at around $2,667 as of this writing, there’s hope on the horizon. Several price predictions from experts peg Ethereum as gaining in 2022.
Let’s jump into those ETH price predictions below!
Ethereum Price Predictions 2022
- Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone sees Ethereum rising to between $4,000 and $5,000 per token by the time 2022 comes to a close.
- Coinpedia has a strong prediction for the price of ETH with the crypto publication looking for $6,500 to $7,500 per token at the end of 2022.
- Ian Balina, the founder of Token Metrics, believes that Ethereum could rise as high as $8,000 this year.
- Coinpedia has another prediction for ETH that could see it reach nearly $13,000 per token this year if the move to Ethereum 2.0 goes well.
While Ethereum has been trending higher over the last week, it’s not doing the best today. ETH is down 3.9% over a 24-hour period as of Wednesday afternoon.
Crypto traders on the lookout for more news today will want to stick around!
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.