Companies Offering ‘Back to Work Incentives’ as Permanent WFH Plans End

Back-to-work incentives are a big draw for workers as companies consider offerings to get employees back in the office.
Work from home (WFH) has been going on over the last couple of years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, that’s coming to a close as more companies reopen offices and expect workers to make the daily commute again.
The big problem for these companies is that many workers are finding that they enjoy working from home more. That’s resulted in some companies trying to ease the strain of returning to an office setting with back-to-work incentives.
So what kind of back-to-work incentives can employees expect when they leave the comfort of their WFH office behind? That depends on the company and how much it’s willing to offer its employees.
One example of a back-to-work incentive that makes sense is allowing employees to bring pets to work. Many people adopted pets during the pandemic and returning to the office without them might not be an option. Letting workers bring pets with them seems like a good middle ground to get workers back in offices.
Fertility services are another option that some companies are considering. That includes in-vitro fertilization and egg freezing as options for customers. WFH allows for easier planning around a family so these services might alleviate concerns returning employees have about that.
Right now we’re at a crossroads between companies and employees over WFH plans ending. It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out in the coming months.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.