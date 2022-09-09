Terra Price Predictions: Where Will the Red-Hot LUNA Crypto Go Next?

Among the most interesting cryptos to watch of late has been Terra (LUNA-USD). This revamped, 2.0 version of the original Terra Luna blockchain has seen impressive gains, with LUNA surging 170% over the past 24 hours. This kind of move has accelerated interest in Terra price predictions, for obvious reasons.
Of course, Terra’s decline toward oblivion is one that caught many by surprise. And while the Terra blockchain has been relaunched, and many suggest a clean slate is in order, not everyone is convinced. Accordingly, many are viewing these near-term spikes in price cautiously right now.
There are some reasons for today’s massive increase in the value of LUNA. On the macroeconomic front, risk-on sentiment is driving asset prices higher. This is providing a bullish backdrop for speculators, who have clearly gone to work today.
However, LUNA’s wild price movements, which have been mostly to the downside, do provide for pause. Whether this move is indicative of a sustainable rally forming, or a bear-market bounce, will be proven in hindsight.
That said, for those interested in what the experts think about this coin, here are some price predictions to consider.
Terra Price Predictions
For context, LUNA currently trades at $5.09 per coin.
- WalletInvestor provides a 1-year and 5-year price target of $23.20 and $103.97, respectively, for LUNA.
- Similarly, Gov Capital forecasts LUNA could be worth $61.54 in one year and $461.17 in five years.
- Coinpedia suggests LUNA could average around $2.64 this year, $3.84 in 2023 and $6.24 in 2024.
