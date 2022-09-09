Terra Price Predictions: Where Will the Red-Hot LUNA Crypto Go Next?

Can Terra continue its incredible climb higher?

By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor Sep 9, 2022, 3:08 pm EDT
  • Terra (LUNA-USD) surged 170%, and more than 230% at its peak, today on bullish sector-wide sentiment.
  • Investors appear to be taking the view that LUNA could be a speculative asset to hold, should a bull market be on the horizon.
  • Expert price predictions appear to take a bullish tone, at least for now.
Source: David Sandron / Shutterstock.com

Among the most interesting cryptos to watch of late has been Terra (LUNA-USD). This revamped, 2.0 version of the original Terra Luna blockchain has seen impressive gains, with LUNA surging 170% over the past 24 hours. This kind of move has accelerated interest in Terra price predictions, for obvious reasons.

Of course, Terra’s decline toward oblivion is one that caught many by surprise. And while the Terra blockchain has been relaunched, and many suggest a clean slate is in order, not everyone is convinced. Accordingly, many are viewing these near-term spikes in price cautiously right now.

There are some reasons for today’s massive increase in the value of LUNA. On the macroeconomic front, risk-on sentiment is driving asset prices higher. This is providing a bullish backdrop for speculators, who have clearly gone to work today.

However, LUNA’s wild price movements, which have been mostly to the downside, do provide for pause. Whether this move is indicative of a sustainable rally forming, or a bear-market bounce, will be proven in hindsight.

That said, for those interested in what the experts think about this coin, here are some price predictions to consider.

Terra Price Predictions

For context, LUNA currently trades at $5.09 per coin.

  • WalletInvestor provides a 1-year and 5-year price target of $23.20 and $103.97, respectively, for LUNA.
  • Similarly, Gov Capital forecasts LUNA could be worth $61.54 in one year and $461.17 in five years.
  • Coinpedia suggests LUNA could average around $2.64 this year, $3.84 in 2023 and $6.24 in 2024.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

