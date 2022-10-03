3 Top Stock Picks for November 2022

As Halloween approaches, investors’ minds may be on finding treats rather than picking stocks. That said, as we head into November, compiling a list of top stock picks to consider is certainly a good move, as many tech stocks have gotten hit very hard.
This earnings season hasn’t been kind to many tech stocks. Accordingly, I think that long-term investors should focus on this sector. The whole idea of “buy low, sell high” only works if investors are willing to take some near-term pain in exchange for long-term gains. And given how far many tech darlings have fallen, now is a great time (I think) to start buying stocks.
The question is how to identify which stocks really qualify as top picks and which are growth or value traps. Many companies’ growth prospects have dwindled in the face of what could be an impending recession. Accordingly, my view is that investors should focus on buying companies with strong business models and durable competitive advantages.
These three companies are growth names which have characteristics that I think will enable them to thrive over the long-term. Thus, they are my top stock picks for November 2022.
|GOOG
|Alphabet
|$95.18
|SQ
|Block
|$61.15
|ABNB
|Airbnb
|$113.55
Alphabet (GOOG)
The parent of search giant Google, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) is one of the top stock picks of many investors, and there are good reasons for that.
Google is currently the world’s third-most-valuable brand. Think about that for a second. And out of all the global brands out there, Google is among the most recognized ones, and most investors use its search technology. Any time a company’s name gets turned into a verb (“just Google it”), that’s a sign that it has a durable competitive advantage.
Actually, I think that, out of all the companies on the Nasdaq, Google has perhaps the biggest competitive advantage. Alphabet has a monopoly on internet search in most Western countries. Accordingly, while its advertising revenue may slow as a recession materializes, it will likely grow rapidly over the long term.
Thus, for investors looking to pick up a company that will deliver double-digit-percentage-annual growth over the long-term and has a price-earnings ratio of only 16 times, GOOG is one of my top stock picks.
Block (SQ)
In the world of fintech, Block (NYSE:SQ) remains among my top stock picks right now.
Block (formerly known as Square) offers users technology that makes transactions easier. Individuals and companies tend to find Block’s technology simpler to use than that of other financial institutions.
With Block’s Cash App, users can deposit, withdraw and invest money very rapidly. Cash App can be used for multiple tasks, and it was the most downloaded digital wallet in the first half of 2022.
Despite the macroeconomic issues most companies are facing, Block has grown steadily. As Block introduces new products, such as its new, buy now, pay later product, I think its growth potential will only increase.
Currently, Block is trading around its 52-week low and it’s changing hands for less than two times its sales. For a growth company of Block’s caliber, that’s really cheap. For long-term investors, SQ stock is an intriguing buy at its current levels.
Airbnb (ABNB)
Last on the list of my top stock picks for November is Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB).
This company, famous for its hotel-like, home-rental offerings, has been volatile of late. With ABNB down approximately 35% in 2022, investors appear to be expecting the company’s growth to slow. That’s fair, considering we could be entering a period of lower spending on luxuries like travel.
The question, however, is whether this stock has been beaten up too much. Airbnb is a global brand with impressive growth margins, and it has plenty of expansion opportunities. While Airbnb is available in many markets around the world, the company is focused on becoming the global leader in its sector. Accordingly, while the U.S. makes up the lion’s share of the company’s revenue, almost half of the firm’s sales is now coming from outside the U.S.
Over time, as travelers look for trusted brands in foreign countries, there’s a lot to like about Airbnb’s business model. The company’s international revenue jumped 91% year-over-year in the first two quarters of 2022. Thus, I think that, despite the shares’ relatively high valuation, they are worth considering on any sort of meaningful dip on the horizon.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.