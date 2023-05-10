DNA Stock Earnings: Ginkgo Bioworks Misses EPS, Beats Revenue Estimates

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) just reported first quarter results for 2023.
- Ginkgo Bioworks reported a loss per share of 11 cents. This was worse than the analyst estimate for a loss of 9 cents.
- The company reported revenue of $80.7 million.
- This came in higher than the analyst estimate for revenue of $71.68 million.
- You can read the full Ginkgo Bioworks press release here.
