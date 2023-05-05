Floki Inu Price Predictions: How High Will a Binance Listing Take the FLOKI Crypto?

Popular cryptocurrency exchange Binance catapulted tremendous interest in the meme-coin space, announcing that it will list Floki Inu (FLOKI-USD) and Pepe (PEPE-USD) in its innovation zone. As a result, both blockchain-derived assets skyrocketed, with the FLOKI crypto gaining 40% over the past 24 hours while PEPE soared 85%. Naturally, the sentiment boost sparked various Floki Inu price predictions.
Further, the exchange stated that its users will benefit from zero maker fees on the spot trading of the meme coins’ TrueUSD (TUSD-USD) pairing. CoinMarketCap describes stablecoin TrueUSD as “the first digital asset with live on-chain attestations by independent third-party institutions and is backed 1:1 with the U.S. dollar (USD).”
Notably as well, Binance revealed that the FLOKI crypto and PEPE will be listed as borrowable assets within the next 48 hours.
Still, apparently aware of the harsh spotlight that the sector faces, Binance warned its users regarding the risks associated with speculative digital assets. “FLOKI and PEPE are relatively new tokens that pose a higher than normal risk, and as such will likely be subject to high price volatility,” the exchange declared.
Despite the intense interest, trading turned volatile in recent hours. Since its intraday peak today, FLOKI lost about 17% of market value. For PEPE, the performance is roughly 28% down.
Floki Inu Price Predictions Pour In
Nevertheless, the excitement over the meme coins sparked a flurry of Floki Inu price predictions. To be sure, interest in the space isn’t just focused on the Binance news. Rather, on a year-to-date basis, the FLOKI crypto provide an over five-fold return for stakeholders.
- According to CoinCodex, the one-month price target for FLOKI is pegged at $0.00005014. Against the time-of-writing price of $0.00004251, this represents nearly 18% upside potential.
- Per AMBCrypto, analysts project that FLOKI could hit $0.000076 later this year. This represents upside potential of nearly 79%.
- As DigitalCoinPrice.com stated, the peak price target of FLOKI could be $0.000112, or over 163% higher than the time-of-writing price.
Still, not all Floki Inu price predictions present a favorable backdrop for crypto speculators. Notably, WalletInvestor stated that the one-year forecast for FLOKI may be $0.000000376. If so, that would imply a horrific loss of over 99%.
Why It Matters
Despite the overall excitement in the crypto space today — and in particular for Floki Inu price predictions — investors should note the broader context. With questions still hanging over U.S. regional banking stability and Federal Reserve policy, market participants of any asset class should remain vigilant.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.