Pepe Coin Price Predictions: Where Will the PEPE Crypto Go Next?

The latest meme coin is certainly showing strong momentum

By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor May 1, 2023, 2:34 pm EDT
  • Pepe Coin (PEPE-USD) crypto is soaring again today, up another 40% in today’s session.
  • Like other meme tokens, Pepe is gaining interest due to its frog meme and growing community.
  • Experts suggest this token could have much more room to climb from here.
Source: Andrii Yalanskyi/Shutterstock.com

In the world of meme tokens, investors often think about Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) or Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD), tokens that have already seen their astronomical rallies play out. However, there’s clearly a new meme token on the block. Pepe Coin (PEPE-USD) launched approximately two weeks ago and has surged into the list of top 100 tokens by market capitalization. This surge has made the PEPE crypto among the fastest-trending projects out there. Furthermore, it has been incredibly profitable for early investors. It’s also outpaced its meme-token peers, suggesting that PEPE could be in, and DOGE and SHIB are old news.

Indeed, some investors who have put small amounts of money to work in this token are now millionaires. Created as a joke, with a similar lack of utility and roadmap as other meme cryptos, PEPE crypto is not unique in its approach. However, the popular Pepe frog meme has allowed this token to surge alongside Google search volumes, which have skyrocketed since its launch.

Let’s dive into where experts at CoinMarketCap think PEPE crypto could be headed from here.

How High Can PEPE Crypto Fly?

Currently, PEPE crypto is trading at $0.000001088, at the time of writing.

  • By December 2023, CoinMarketCap predicts PEPE could hit $0.0000004201202396 per token.
  • This number rises to $0.0000009794689726 by December 2024.
  • By year-end 2025, PEPE could hit $0.000002904524321.
  • Over the very long-term, experts suggest PEPE could be worth $0.00001208282118 by 2030.

