Why Is BiomX (PHGE) Stock Up 10% Today?

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) stock is on the rise Friday as investors prepare for the clinical-stage company to release its latest earnings report on Monday.
That means investors will want to check in on the company early as it plans to release its Q1 report before markets open. It will also hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern to go over its most recent earnings report.
According to BiomX, that earnings report will include more than just its latest quarterly performance. The company also let investors know that there will be business updates included in Monday’s earnings release.
What to Expect From PHGE Earnings
Not many analysts are covering PHGE as it’s still a penny stock. However, based on those that are, investors should look for the company to report earnings per share of -20 cents in its upcoming earnings report. For the record, that would be an improvement over the company’s -27 cents per share reported in the first quarter of 2022.
As investors prepare for the upcoming earnings report, more than 54,000 shares of PHGE stock have changed hands. That’s not a bad start for the company considering its daily average trading volume is closer to 230,000 shares. If it can keep up its current momentum, it should pass that daily average.
PHGE stock is up 10.4% as of Friday morning.
