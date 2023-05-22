Why Is Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA) Stock Up 68% Today?

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) stock is rising higher on Monday as the company prepares to cover clinical trial results.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals is holding a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time this morning to go over results from its Phase 2 ALTITUDE-NASH clinical trial. This will have it discussing the topline results of the ALTITUDE-NASH clinical trial.
Investors can tune into the call live and it will also be available on the company’s website afterwards. The study focuses on the safety and efficacy of rencofilstat on “hepatic function and numerous NASH biomarkers after four months of dosing.”
What To Expect From HEPA Stock
Investors are hopeful for good news from Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the conference call. That has the company’s shares seeing heavy trading in anticipation of the clinical data. As of this writing, some 1 million shares have changed hands. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 17,000 shares.
While HEPA stock is already rallying this morning, it could head even higher if the results of the conference call are positive. That would likely lead to even more trading as investors buy up shares of the stock. No matter the case, investors will want to keep an eye on HEPA shares this morning.
HEPA stock is up 68.2% as of Monday morning.
There’s more stock market news worth diving into below!
We’ve got all of the biggest stock market stories for Monday morning! That includes the pre-market traders worth watching today, the latest concerningQuantumScape (NYSE:QS), and more. All of that is ready to go below!
More Monday Stock Market News
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday
- QS Stock Outlook: The Pros and Cons of Betting on QuantumScape Now
- 7 Companies That Have Banned Employees From Using ChatGPT
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed