Why Is Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA) Stock Up 68% Today?

Heavy trading is sending HEPA stock higher today

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer May 22, 2023, 8:19 am EDT
  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA) stock is rising ahead of clinical trial results.
  • The company will discuss those results in a conference call this morning.
  • Heavy trading is sending HEPA shares higher today.
HEPA Stock - Why Is Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA) Stock Up 68% Today?

Source: shutterstock.com/Champhei

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) stock is rising higher on Monday as the company prepares to cover clinical trial results.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals is holding a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time this morning to go over results from its Phase 2 ALTITUDE-NASH clinical trial. This will have it discussing the topline results of the ALTITUDE-NASH clinical trial.

Investors can tune into the call live and it will also be available on the company’s website afterwards. The study focuses on the safety and efficacy of rencofilstat on “hepatic function and numerous NASH biomarkers after four months of dosing.”

What To Expect From HEPA Stock

Investors are hopeful for good news from Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the conference call. That has the company’s shares seeing heavy trading in anticipation of the clinical data. As of this writing, some 1 million shares have changed hands. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 17,000 shares.

While HEPA stock is already rallying this morning, it could head even higher if the results of the conference call are positive. That would likely lead to even more trading as investors buy up shares of the stock. No matter the case, investors will want to keep an eye on HEPA shares this morning.

HEPA stock is up 68.2% as of Monday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

