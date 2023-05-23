Why Is Kaspien (KSPN) Stock Down 26% Today?

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) stock is taking a beating on Tuesday after the e-commerce software company announced plans to delist its shares.
According to a press release, Kaspien has sent a notice to the Nasdaq about its delisting. The company has also prepared a filing for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the voluntary delisting of its shares.
Kaspien notes that it will file that notice to the SEC at the start of June. This has the company anticipating the delisting of KSPN stock from the Nasdaq Exchange on June 12, 2023. This follows delisting notices received from the company over its minimum bid price and minimum stockholders’ equity.
What’s Next for KSPN Stock?
While its shares are being delisted from the Nasdaq, KSPN stock won’t disappear completely. The company says it intends to file paperwork so that its shares can continue to trade on one of the exchanges operated by OTC Markets Group Inc.
Kaspien notes that it expects benefits from delisting from the Nasdaq. Among them are lower operating costs, as well as management spending less time dealing with compliance issues. It says remaining on the Nasdaq would have required significant costs.
KSPN stock is down 26.4% as of Tuesday morning.
