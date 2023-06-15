Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

It’s time to start breaking down the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday as we get ready for another busy day of trading!
Moving stocks this morning are merger plans, public offerings, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- BitNile Metaverse (NASDAQ:BNMV) stock is rocketing close to 47% on Thursday morning.
- Leju (NYSE:LEJU) shares are rallying more than 31% without any clear news on Thursday morning.
- EdtechX (NASDAQ:EDTX) stock is soaring nearly 27% as the company extends its time to seek out a merger.
- MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares are surging over 26% after withdrawing a public stock offering.
- Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) stock is gaining more than 17% on Thursday morning.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares are climbing almost 17% as it reassures investors about its planned electric vehicle (EV) launch.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) stock is increasing over 16% without any clear news.
- PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) shares are rising more than 15% this morning.
- Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) stock is getting an over 12% boost despite a lack of news.
- Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares are up more than 12% on Thursday morning.
10 Top Losers
- Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) stock is crashing over 52% after pricing a public offering.
- OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) shares are plummeting close to 52% after filing for bankruptcy.
- EdtechX (NASDAQ:EDTXU) stock is diving more than 39% alongside EDTX’s rise.
- Gambling.com (NASDAQ:GAMB) shares are tumbling over 18% after announcing a secondary offering.
- SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) stock is taking a more than 17% beating on no apparent news.
- DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) shares are falling almost 16% following a massive 90% rally yesterday.
- Processa Pharma (NASDAQ:PCSA) stock is sliding over 14% after announcing an upcoming chemotherapeutic drugs presentation.
- Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) shares are slipping more than 13% following a 50% rally yesterday.
- Blue Water Biotech (NASDAQ:BWV) stock is dipping over 13% following a Wednesday rally on an asset purchase.
- WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 10% as it also rallied yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.