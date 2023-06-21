Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

It’s time to start off the day with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers worth watching on Wednesday!
Moving stocks this morning are a spinoff, reverse split, approval for test, and more.
Let’s get into that news and more below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Advanced Health (NASDAQ:AHI) stock is rocketing more than 133% alongside heavy pre-market trading this morning.
- LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) shares are soaring over 34% after getting approval in the U.K. for Covid-19 and RSV tests.
- Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC) stock is surging more than 13% alongside a reverse stock split.
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) shares are rising over 23% without any clear news this morning.
- SILO Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) stock is gaining 11% on no apparent news for Wednesday.
- Graphex (NYSEMKT:GRFX) shares are increasing more than 10% as it explores a spinoff.
- Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) stock is climbing over 9% despite a lack of news today.
- Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) shares are getting a more than 9% boost on Wednesday morning.
- American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) stock is jumping over 9% with insider buying.
- Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) shares are up more than 9% on Wednesday.
10 Top Losers
- VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) stock is diving over 23% after news of a new messenger tool saw it rally yesterday.
- Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) shares are tumbling more than 13% with insider selling.
- Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) stock is taking an over 13% beating after rallying yesterday on artificial intelligence (AI) drone news.
- VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) shares are sliding more than 18% without any recent news.
- Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) stock is dropping over 11% on Wednesday morning.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) shares are decreasing 11% after a rally on Tuesday.
- Navidea Biopharmaceutical (NYSEMKT:NAVB) stock is decreasing more than 10% this morning.
- Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) shares are slipping over 10% on Wednesday morning.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) stock is dipping 10% despite getting regulatory approval yesterday.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down close to 10%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.