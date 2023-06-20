Breakthrough A.I. Stock Prediction System Revealed June 20th

Early forecasts from a breakthrough A.I. stock prediction system (called An-E) have been eerily precise (many have been accurate to within a tenth of a percent!). And on June 20th, Louis Navellier will join its creator, TradeSmith CEO Keith Kaplan, to reveal An-E in a landmark presentation.

Tue, June 20 at 8:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Sign Up Now
SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

Why Is EBET (EBET) Stock Up 71% Today?

EBET stock is gaining with heavy trading today

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jun 20, 2023, 8:00 am EDT
  • EBET (EBET) stock is rallying without any recent news.
  • Instead, heavy trading is lifting the shares higher on Tuesday!
  • However, investors will want to note EBET’s penny stock status.
EBET Stock - Why Is EBET (EBET) Stock Up 71% Today?

Source: Marko Aliaksandr/Shutterstock

EBET (NASDAQ:EBET) stock is taking off on Tuesday despite a lack of news concerning the online gambling and technology company.

That means there are no new press releases or filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain the stock’s rally today. Likewise, no analysts have provided new coverage that would result in today’s massive movement.

Instead, it looks like heavy trading is to thank for the EBET stock rally this morning. As of this writing, more than 12 million shares have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is around 280,000 shares.

Investors will keep in mind that EBET last closed out trading at about 20 cents per share. It also only has a market capitalization of around $5 million. This makes EBET a penny stock, meaning it’s more susceptible to volatile movement from speculative or retail traders.

What to Watch for EBET Stock Today

Traders will want to keep an eye on EBET stock today as an investment now could turn sour. While the stock has rallied greatly in pre-market trading, it could easily give up those gains throughout normal trading hours. If not today, the stock is likely to settle from today’s rally in the following days.

We’re already seeing the stock come off its high this morning, when it was up as much as 105%. Now, shares of EBET stock are up 71.3% as of this writing.

Investors seeking out more of the most recent stock market news will want to keep reading!

We have all of the hottest stock market coverage that traders need to know about on Tuesday! That includes the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning, the latest news concerning Japanese stocks and more. You can catch up on all of these matters at the following links!

More Tuesday Stock Market News

On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.

Read More:Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed

On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Penny Stocks

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/06/why-is-ebet-ebet-stock-up-71-today/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC