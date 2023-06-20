Why Is EBET (EBET) Stock Up 71% Today?

EBET (NASDAQ:EBET) stock is taking off on Tuesday despite a lack of news concerning the online gambling and technology company.
That means there are no new press releases or filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain the stock’s rally today. Likewise, no analysts have provided new coverage that would result in today’s massive movement.
Instead, it looks like heavy trading is to thank for the EBET stock rally this morning. As of this writing, more than 12 million shares have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is around 280,000 shares.
Investors will keep in mind that EBET last closed out trading at about 20 cents per share. It also only has a market capitalization of around $5 million. This makes EBET a penny stock, meaning it’s more susceptible to volatile movement from speculative or retail traders.
What to Watch for EBET Stock Today
Traders will want to keep an eye on EBET stock today as an investment now could turn sour. While the stock has rallied greatly in pre-market trading, it could easily give up those gains throughout normal trading hours. If not today, the stock is likely to settle from today’s rally in the following days.
We’re already seeing the stock come off its high this morning, when it was up as much as 105%. Now, shares of EBET stock are up 71.3% as of this writing.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.