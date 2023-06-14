Why Is Inventiva (IVA) Stock Up 38% Today

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) stock is rising higher on Wednesday following the release of positive results from a Phase II clinical trial.
This clinical trial has Inventiva evaluating the efficacy and safety of lanifibranor as a treatment for patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and Type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2D). The big news here is the study met both its primary and secondary endpoints.
For the primary endpoint, the clinical trial saw a 44% reduction of hepatic fat measured by proton magnetic resonance spectroscopy. This came after patients were given 800mg doses of lanifibranor daily over 24 weeks.
Additionally, the secondary endpoints showed lanifibranor offers cardiometabolic benefits for patients with NAFLD. That includes the ability to improve adipose tissue function, which can reverse NAFLD.
Finally, investors will note that Inventiva recorded favorable safety and tolerability during the clinical trial. Following the 24 weeks of treatment, there were no safety concerns raised during the study.
How This Affects IVA Stock Today
Investors are celebrating the positive clinical trial results with heavy trading on Wednesday morning. As of this writing, nearly 2 million shares of the stock have been traded. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 40,000 shares.
IVA stock is up 38.4% as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.