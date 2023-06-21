Why Is Ocean Biomedical (OCEA) Stock Up 26% Today?

Ocean Biomedical (NASDAQ:OCEA) stock is rising higher on Wednesday after the medical company announced a price target increase from Fundamental Research.
According to Ocean Biomedical, the latest report from Fundamental Research comes with a price target for the stock of $17.63 per share. To put that in perspective, its prior price target was $16.40 per share.
For the record, shares of OCEA stock closed out trading on Tuesday at $5.32 per share. Based on that, Fundamental Research expects the price of OCEA shares to increase by as much as 241.4% over the next 12 months.
What’s Behind The Increased OCEA Stock Price Target?
Fundamental Research pointed to several factors that explain why it increased its price target for OCEA shares. That includes data from an independent study. This showed that its antibodies were capable of suppressing glioblastoma brain tumor growth by 60%.
To go along with this, Fundamental Research highlighted that Ocean Biomedical is moving forward with plans for IND-enabling studies. The goal here is to use data from these studies to submit applications to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for human trials.
With today’s news comes a spike in trading for OCEA shares. As of this writing, more than 33 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s quite the increase compared to its daily average trading volume of about 1.4 million shares.
OCEA stock is up 25.9% as of Wednesday morning.
Investors looking for more of the most recent stock market news are in luck!
