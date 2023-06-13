Why Is the XRP Crypto Moving Today?

XRP (XRP-USD) is getting a boost on Tuesday as investors celebrate the release of new documents connected to the crypto lawsuit.
This release has to do with documents concerning William Hinman, former director of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Division of Corporation Finance. The release of these documents is big news, as XRP fans believe it will help Ripple Labs’ lawsuit with the SEC.
One of the biggest advantages this gives XRP is Hinman saying that similar cryptos, such as Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD), are not securities. That take may also apply to the XRP crypto, which is one of the key arguments Ripple Labs has against the SEC’s lawsuit.
With the unsealing of the Hinman documents, the lawsuit could swing in XRP’s favor. The news could be a major boon to the crypto amid its ongoing legal troubles.
What’s Happening With XRP Crypto Today?
XRP has been rising and falling following the unsealing of the Hinman documents. This comes alongside heavy trading of the coin with its volume up 109.9% over the prior 24-hour period. While that initially boosted the price of the crypto this morning, XRP is currently down nearly 1% over the prior 24-hour period.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.